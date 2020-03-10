We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Irish singer, RuthAnne, who suffers from Endometriosis, shocked her followers with a graphic photo highlighting the impact of the condition.

The 34-year-old songstress took to social media to explain the meaning behind the brutal image, which points out the painful realities of Endometriosis, a painful condition that causes uterus tissue grow outside of the organ.

The long term condition can result in a myriad of nasty and unpleasant symptoms.

Using body paint, RuthAnne powerfully displayed the suffering Endometriosis can bring, beside the heartfelt caption, ‘Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. This is a very vulnerable post but on this International women’s day I want to help visualise the pain that we, the 1 in 10 women with #endometriosis suffer daily with or throughout the month living with this chronic disease. This isn’t for sympathy, it is to educate & create awareness.

‘It’s very hard to understand a disease that is internal that you can’t see & throughout my endo journey at times I did not feel believed or I was made to feel dramatic or that it couldn’t be as bad as I was saying cos I looked fine on the outside but it really is this bad.’

Detailing the sort of suffering she goes through, the Dublin born performer went on, ‘There are 200million women worldwide living with daily excruciating pains & exhaustion that feels like barb wired is wrapped tightly around you ripping your insides apart while a hot iron is burning the insides of your stomach while being punched in the ovaries/womb while a sharp knife is cutting into your lower back, the bloating, the scars, the fatigue, the years of pain before diagnosis, the recovery from multiple surgeries, the threat to your future children or the absolute heartbreak of infertility.

‘And the toll it takes on your mental health is a whole other post lol. So I applaud every woman living, surviving and thriving with this disease. I hope doctors find us a cause, a cure. I hope schools will start educating menstrual health. I hope this visual helps bring everyone more understanding. And if you are feeling like this during your period or anytime please go see your doctor now ❤️,’ she finally urged.