Having a nice smelling home is one of life's little pleasures, but essential oils can pose a serious risk to children if they're left unattended.

Essential oils are often praised for their natural, mood boosting scents but they can be fatal if they’re consumed.

Kidsafe NSW has issued a warning about these popular products, reminding parents to be vigilant if they’re using essential oils in the home.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote, ‘An important reminder from Kidsafe NSW that less than a teaspoon of essential oil or vaporiser fluids can cause serious poisoning in a young child.’

It’s important to note that vapour from the diffuser isn’t harmful, but the oils can cause serious poisoning if consumed.

Ingestion of essential oils can lead to vomiting, seizures, and in serious circumstances, death.

According to Posion Control, “Many people think essential oils are harmless because they are natural and have been used for a long time. In some cases, that is simply not true. Many essential oils can cause rashes if used on the skin.

“Many can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or swallowed. Few have been tested like medicines have.”

They added, “Individuals can have varying reactions to essential oils, as they might to other medicines and products. For example, anyone can be allergic to anything – whether or not it causes allergic reactions in others.

“Children, with their thin skin and immature livers, might be more susceptible to toxic effects than adults.”

If you have young children or animals, it’s important to store your essential oils out of reach and ensure they’re never left open.

And if you think your child has consumed something toxic, seek medical help immediately.