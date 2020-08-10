Expert reveals why you should never use fabric softener during a heatwave

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many of us love using fabric softener in our laundry, but an expert has warned against using it on pyjamas and bedding during the heatwave.

In fact, using fabric softener could be part of the reason we’re struggling to sleep as the temperatures soar across the country.

Laundryheap CEO and laundry expert, Deyan Dimitrov has revealed why fabric softener should be avoided in the warmer months.

It turns out that the product can reduce fabric’s ability to absorb moisture, resulting in us sweating more during the night.

So whilst you might like using fabric softener on PJs and sheets, its best to avoid it during the summer months.

Deyan told The Sun, “It’s wise to skip fabric softener when washing your sheets or pyjamas.

“Although fabric softener can make sheets smell nice, it dramatically reduces the natural fibre’s ability to absorb moisture.

“This will also contribute to a sweaty sleep.”

Thankfully there are products out there that can help with absorbency, which can be a godsend during humid weather.

Deyan revealed, “When you go to wash your bedding or pyjamas, use a laundry detergent specially designed for sensitive skin to avoid any irritation.

“The best choice is a non-bio laundry detergent with no added scent. Bio detergents clean rigorously, but can also damage natural cotton fibres, which reduces the absorbency of the fabric.”

When it comes to choosing the right pyjamas, Deyan also recommended avoiding silk as it can repel moisture and result in a sweaty sleep.

Despite being hypoallergenic and “somewhat breathable”, he recommended avoiding this material when it’s hot outside.

He advised, “Save your silk PJs for the winter months when you want to keep warm during the night.”

If you’re still struggling to sleep during high temperatures, you can check out our guide on how to get to sleep in the heat on a summer night.

Have any of our tips helped you during the heatwave? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!