Stress is a modern epidemic – 40 per cent of us Brits experience stress and burn-out EVERY day. Could gratitude meditation help? We explain how, along with other tips for combatting burnout.

From workload pressure to juggling family demands, stress-related sickness costs the UK economy more than £5 billion a year

But there are ways to beat our 24/7 culture. It’s all about managing our life force, the Qi energy in our body, says Qi Energy practitioner Master Oh.

Stress levels and Qi energy levels are intrinsically linked. With high levels of stress come low levels of Qi energy, and with low levels of energy come higher levels of stress.

‘Most people think stress is due to external influences, but it really comes from within us,’ says Oh. It is our inability to manage the thoughts and emotions that are causing our stress levels to soar.’

‘Over time, this lack of energy flow creates chronic pain and fatigue in the body which is essentially burnout,’ Oh explains. There is no quick fix, however Master Oh has five tips to help encourage positive energy and start the re-energising process.

1. Be grateful

Gratitude is the emotion with the highest vibration. When we appreciate what we have and feel deep gratitude, our mind is positive and our heart is open.

Try this meditation:

• Sit in a comfortable position, either sitting on the floor or in a chair with your back straight and your shoulders relaxed.

• Close your eyes and start by taking in deep breaths, bringing the air down to your abdomen. Feel your abdomen expand with every breath in and contract with every breath out.

• Slowly bring your mind to someone or something that you are grateful for. No matter what, there is always something in our life that we can feel grateful for.

• Focus on the deep feeling of gratitude, notice how it makes you feel, stay with this feeling. Allow the feeling of gratitude to grow inside you with every breath.

• Feel how your heart responds, wanting to give something back. Let this feeling of love permeate your whole body.Try the Master Oh stress test to see who high your levels are.

You’ll get a personalised recommendation on more steps to combat stress and re-energise your life.

* According to the Health & Safety Executive.

2. Embrace positivity

Living beings have three vital ingredients: mind, body and spirit. If you support your spirit by practising a positive, happy and loving mind, you will feel better. That’s because a positive mind enables your energy system to remain open, so Qi can flow freely, allowing you to better deal with stress.

2. Get physical!

Introduce a daily form of exercise to oxygenate your body, improve your circulation and bring down your heart rate. This also eleases endorphins which are ‘happy’ hormones. Don’t have much time? Try these 15 minute workouts.

3. Try these stress-busting foods

Studies have shown that vitamin C is a highly effective stress buster, so treat yourself to a daily lemon, grapefruit or kiwi. Omega 3 can help with stress because it supports your nervous system. Avocado, linseed and olive oil are good sources.

4. Make time to reflect

Use moments alone to reflect on what you need to change in your life. These may be deep patterns or lifestyle choices that are unsustainable. This can seem daunting in the beginning, but by recognising what needs to be changed, you will be putting your health first.