We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With hand washing the most effective way to prevent spreading germs, one teacher has shared a genius way to encourage children to wash throughly.

Shauna Woods from Hallsville Schools, Missouri, took to Facebook to share her hand washing hack to encourage students to do it thoroughly and frequently.

She has a customised stamp which reads ‘Mrs. Woods’ and she usually uses it for textbooks, but now she’s come up with a plan to encourage hand washing.

The simple hack involves stamping children’s hands at the beginning of every day.

If children have washed their hands properly during the school day, the stamp will have disappeared. And those who manage to do it get a prize at the end of the day.

Shauna took to her Facebook page Mrs. Woods 3rd Grade to share her method.

She wrote, ‘We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away. Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. 😉 We are trying.’

Many parents praised Shauna for the idea. One wrote, ‘I love when everyone gets a chance to see how these amazing teachers go above and beyond for our kids. Thank you Mrs Woods’.

Another added, ‘What a good idea! It’s not easy to get a class full of young kids to wash their hands all day long, so any incentive is a positive! Good idea!👍’

A third said, ‘If I was a student, I’d be washing my hands just so I could get the prize everyday! Kudos to Mrs. Woods for thinking outside of the box!’

And a fourth wrote, ‘Awesome idea. Our children sometime get so wrapped up in other things that this sometimes gets forgotten.’

What do you think of this hand washing hack? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!