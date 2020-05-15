We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby left celebrity juice viewers seriously impressed last night when she showed off her flexibility skills.

Appearing virtually on the hilarious ITV panel show for a final time via video link, the This Morning presenter, who has been revealing her cheeky side on Celebrity Juice for the past twelve years, lifted her foot above her head in a rather athletic move.

The smash hit programme’s outrageous host Keith Lemon couldn’t help sharing a snapshot of Holly’s skilful moment, taking to Instagram to post it, penning a goodbye to Hol, who announced her departure from her role as a Celeb Juice team captain this month.

Seeming surprised by her own abilities, Holly commented, ‘Wow! Did I do that???? 😳.’

Some fans insisted she was pulling their leg, ‘Sure that’s your leg Holly ???😂😂😂,’ one laughed.

‘Bet that’s not your leg lol,’ added another.

But, apparently, there’s actually a good reason for Holly’s bendiness – and it’s the secret behind her weight loss too.

The mum-of-three’s loyal fans have been keen to know the magic behind her changing figure, ever since she shrunk her famously curvier physique into a leaner version back in 2017.

According to Holly’s personal fitness coach, Pilates played a big part in her body’s transformation and it would explain why she makes lifting her foot above her head look like a breeze!

Lynne Robinson, the director of Body Control Pilates in London explained that Holly first became partial to the muscle toning exercises when she gave birth to her second child, Belle, nine years ago.

“I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matwork classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core,” Lynne said.

“The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach,” she told The Sun.