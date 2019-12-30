Kate Wright – who’s now Ferdinand – has revealed she’s suffered with body dysmorphia since she was a teenager.

The former TOWIE star has just launched her exercise and recipe book – Fitter, Happier, Healthier – and has been opening up about her journey to accept and love herself after suferring from the mental health condition that makes people spend a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, she said, “Ever since I was a teenager I’ve been fighting this internal battle with body dysmorphia. I’ve always thought I looked bad and it’s only in the last two years I have been able to rethink what’s important and what isn’t.

“I’ve learned to accept myself, but it’s been a hell of a journey. And I’m still on it. I still have bad days, but I never thought I would get to this point. It is like stripping yourself back and finding out what makes you happy and what doesn’t.”

Mentioning Rio and his three kids, who are now her step-children, Kate said having a family who loves her has made a massive difference because it helped her focus on what’s important in life.

“I feel like Rio and the kids were a massive part in all of this. I’m now a mum and after everything they’ve been through in their lives, me worrying about my cellulite really isn’t the top of the list any more”, she added.

The fitness lover also revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she never weights herself – something we can get on board with, especially after Christmas!

She wrote, ‘I hate weighing myself. I don’t think I have for years…. PT’s have, but I don’t look.

‘As women, our bodies fluctuate so much and I don’t think the scales are a true representation of what we really are.

‘They can send us in a downhill spiral. I know how I feel in my clothes and that’s how I measure myself.’