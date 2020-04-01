We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the coronavirus lockdown closing schools and keeping children indoors, it's much harder for them to communicate with their friends.

To help children who might be feeling lonely and missing their friends due to the coronavirus lockdown, toy brand LOL Surprise have launched a national BFF Pen Pal campaign.

Whilst social media is a great tool to keep in touch, LOL Surprise is encouraging children everywhere to send postcards and write messages to those they love for a more personal touch.

As well as letting friends and family know they’re thinking about them, this initiative will also encourage children to take a break from screens and bring back the fun of writing letters.

All of the postcards are completely free, and can be downloaded from LOL Surprise’s Instagram account.

LOL Surprise wrote, ‘Staying connected with your BBFs is totally important during difficult times like this. We’ve created these awesome postcards so you and your bestie can become LOL Surprise Pen Pals!

‘All you need to do is print, write and send to your B.B.s in the post, or ask a parent/guardian to take a snap and send it over! 💌’

The designs can also be downloaded via a WeTransfer link and printed out at home.

There’s plenty to choose from, and all of their popular doll ranges are included so your children can choose their favourites.

These include Lights, OMG, Fashion Dolls, Boys and #Hairvibes.

There’s even a fun activity on each card whether that’s spot the difference, colouring in, or joining the dots, to keep recipients occupied.

LOL Surprise have launched the Pen Pal campaign in line with other ways to beat boredom during this uncertain time.

Their website includes online quizzes, games, colouring in sheets and even dance challenges.

So even though the people we care about might be miles away, this is a lovely way to show them that you care!