Loose Woman panellist Saira Khan has achieved a great weight loss transformation.

The businesswoman and chat show star took to Instagram earlier this year to share a hilarious snap, explaining that she had put on some weight.

The former Apprentice star uploaded a photo in which she can be seen wearing a pair of jeans half way up her legs, revealing she was unable to get them on.

‘How the heck did that happen! I can’t even get them over my knees! I’m bloody determined to get into them! Saira V Jeans! Play the rocky music! The fight is on,’ Saira captioned the snapshot.

Now the telly favourite has given fans an update on her progress.

Posting a newer picture beside the first, the mum-of-two pointed out that she’d managed to shed a few inches from her legs and get her jeans on further.

She explained, ‘On other news, remember my Jeans that would not go past my knees, which made me determined to get into them by my 50th birthday!!’

Setting herself a deadline, Saira confessed she’s hoping to be wearing the denim in the next couple of months, ‘Well I’m making progress, we’re up to the thighs! I’ve got until May 15th to zip them up.’

Admitting that the coronavirus lockdown means she’s got plenty of time to focus on her weight loss goal, Saira finally added, ‘We all need a focus to take our minds off things that worry and upset us and as I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future – these jeans are a great distraction.’

Saira is clearly motivated to get fit and drop some pounds. She regularly takes to social media to share snippets of herself breaking a sweat in the gym and taking on fitness challenges.