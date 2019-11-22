Female contraceptives are widely available in different forms, from pills to the implant. But male contraceptives could be arriving very soon.

Scientists in India have revealed that clinical trials have been completed on the male contraceptive injection, and it could be available for consumers in six months.

The male contraceptive injection is said to be effective for 13 years before it loses potency, making it a good long-term option for anyone who doesn’t want children.

It’s been sent to the national Drug Controller General of India for final approval, and then we could start seeing it rolled out if everything goes to plan.

If this is approved, it will be the first male contraceptive in the world. Instead of short-term options like the implant or coil for women, this is a lot more long-term due to the fact it lasts for 13 years.

Dr RS Sharma, senior scientist with Indian Council of Medical research, spoke to the Hindustan Times. They said, “The product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending with the Drugs Controller.

“The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive.”

The male contraceptive works by injecting a polymer called Steryene Maleic Anhydride into a sperm-containing tube near the testicles.

This polymer was developed in the 1970s, and prevents sperm production. As a result, it is the right match for a male contraceptive.

VG Somani, the Drug Controller General of India, said, “It’s the first in the world from India so we have to be extra careful about approval. We are looking at all aspects, especially the good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification that won’t raise any questions about its quality.”

They added, “It will still take about six to seven months for all the approvals to be granted before the product can be manufactured.”