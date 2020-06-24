Morrisons launches house plant range – and it starts from just £10

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the past three months, lockdown has given many of us the time to turn our attention to the joy our gardens and plants bring.

And in a perfect response to this appreciation-of-green, Morrisons is offering an incredible value range of indoor plants to brighten our lives and our windowsills.

Indoor plants aren’t just there to look pretty – research has found that houseplants are linked to an increase in mental wellbeing, a reduction in stress, lower blood pressure, better sleep and – in one study – a 20-25% reduction in fatigue and headaches.

All the more reason to take advantage of the supermarket’s six stunning offerings. Here’s what’s on offer over the coming weeks…

Morrisons house plant range

In stores now for two weeks: the Alocasia Zebra

Also known as ‘Elephant Ear’, this tropical plant is liked for its distinctive zebra striped stems and large leaves. At just £12, it’s significantly cheaper at Morrisons than in many garden centres and nurseries.

From 29th June: the Sansevieria

At a metre tall, this easy-to-care-for statement piece – that also goes under the memorable name ‘Mother-in-Law’s Tongue’ – will only set you back £20, less than a number of online stores.

From 6th July: the Kentia Palm

A striking, many-fronded palm, the Kentia is ideal for forgetful owners as it can tolerate a certain amount of neglect. It’s being sold at a very reasonable £30.

From 13th July: the Yucca

A 1970s staple, the yucca is back in fashion and ready to grace your home. And at £20 it’s exceptional value.

From 20th July: the Chamaedorea Palm

This lovely bushy evergreen adds character to a room and, at £20, is notably cheaper from Morrisons than other retail outlets.

From 23rd August: the Monstera

Named after the Latin word for ‘abnormal’ because of its unusually shaped leaves, this bold-looking plant is right on trend and, if you shop at Morrisons, just £10.

