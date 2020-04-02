Most satisfying DIY jobs for Brits to pass time revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mowing the lawn, jet-washing the patio and polishing surfaces until they shine are among the most satisfying DIY jobs, according to Brits.

Putting the finishing touches on a final layer of paint and digging out troublesome weeds also appeared in the top 10.

Organising a chaotic toolbox, filling in holes with polyfilla and smashing down a wall were other tasks featured in the list.

Others love cleaning paint off a paintbrush and seeing it run down the drain or stripping wallpaper.

Kev Smith, from Draper Tools, which commissioned the research of 2,000 adults, said, “Brits’ love of strangely satisfying DIY jobs goes to show the joy you can get from a spot of home improvement.

“As we’re spending more time indoors, it’s the perfect opportunity to tackle some of those little jobs you may have been putting off.

“But be careful if you’re meant to be working from home – the hypnotic pull of operating a jet washer or using a paint roller can mean you lose track of time – and your inbox.”

The study also revealed other jobs that bring satisfaction include fixing wonky floorboards, and hammering nails into wood.

Almost a quarter also enjoy the freeing sensation of getting started on a plain wall with a paint roller.

Just under a third of adults (31 per cent) have spent time watching ‘oddly satisfying’ DIY videos online, like filthy patios being slowly blasted clean.

The same amount also believe DIY is one of their favourite ways to relax and switch off from everyday life.

In fact, during a typical week, the average Brit spends more than two hours watching DIY programmes, with three in 10 finding them ‘relaxing’.

They’ll also take nearly three days off each year to tackle DIY that needs taking care of around their homes and gardens.

However, with the majority of the population now working from home, seven in 10 feel the next three months will be the perfect time to start a new project.

A quarter of Brits plan to clean their patio, while just under four in 10 have some garden weeding to attend to.

Almost three in 10 want to tidy their garage or shed, and 15 per cent are planning to go through their toolboxes and sort them out.

Inside the home, one in six have pictures they want to frame and hang, while a quarter are going to paint whole rooms.

One in 20 adults is even planning on fitting a whole new bathroom, according to the OnePoll research.

“That’s the great thing about DIY – the jobs are as big or as small as you want them to be,” added Kev.

“And while not all of them are satisfying while you’re doing them, there is always satisfaction to be had at the end of a project.

“No matter how stressful our lives are, or whatever’s going on in the world – finding that perfect screw out of the hundreds in the box, or hanging a sheet of wallpaper perfectly straight is always going to feel great.”

Love a DIY job? These are the most satisfying according to Brits…

40 most satisfying DIY jobs