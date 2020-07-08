Most sleep-deprived cities in the UK have been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A study has revealed the most sleep-deprived cities in the UK.

Since lockdown has landed most of us in a perpetual cycle of tiredness, many of us have been feeling sleep-deprived.

But it turns out that there are some places in the UK where inhabitants are more sleep-deprived than most.

A new study has revealed that the top ten towns and cities where people have been taking the most sleep supplements to try and get some extra shut eye.

Supplement retailer Supplement Place has looked at the places in the UK where people have taken the most sleep supplements and measured the numbers against the number of sleep-related Google searches in that area to come up with an average score.

After carrying out their investigation, the brand found that North West city Bolton came out as the sleepiest place in Britain, with other northern cities Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle upon Tyne and Manchester also making the list.

When it came to the Midlands, Wolverhampton and Leicester made the list, while sleepy places in the south included Bristol and Bournemouth.

Northern Ireland’s Belfast also made the list of sleepy cities along with the other English cities.

Been struggling to sleep during lockdown? Here’s how to increase the quality of your nightly shut-eye.

How to improve sleep

Establish a sleep routine

‘Even if you’re struggling to sleep, getting into this routine helps to set your body clock and improve your sleep quality,’ says Supplement Place.

‘Avoid sleeping in, even at the weekends, and try to limit napping during the day.’

Limit screen time

‘Exposure to light limits the amount of melatonin that your brain produces (that’s the hormone which helps regulate your sleep),’ they say, ‘so avoid bright screens in the hours before bedtime and make sure that the room is nice and dark before you go to bed.

Exercise more

‘Those who maintain an active lifestyle generally get better sleep than those who don’t,’ says Supplement Place, ‘as exercise helps us to spend more time in the deepest stages of sleep.

‘Even light exercise can have positive effects.’

Don’t eat or drink before bed

‘Things such as caffeine, alcohol, sugar and refined carbs can all impact on your sleep,’ the retailer revealed, ‘so try not to eat or drink too late in the evening.

‘Smoking can also disrupt your sleep too.’