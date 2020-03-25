We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mother has opened up on her five-year-old son’s coronavirus symptoms after he was hospitalised with the illness.

Taking to her Facebook page, worried mum Lauren Fulbrook wrote a heartbreaking appeal to followers to ask them to stay home to avoid spread of the COVID-19 virus, after her five-year-old son Alfie ended up in hospital.

In a post that has now gone viral, Lauren shared a series of heartbreaking photos of her son Alfie in the hospital, writing, ‘Coronavirus is NOT a joke.

‘Please stop brushing it under the carpet and putting not only your own lives at risk but everyone else’s just because you want to go to the pub, or to a restaurant or think you need 7 packs of 24 toilet rolls- god knows why 🤷🏽♀️ as a Covid-19 positive household I’ve seen the effects it has’.

Revealing the symptoms that her young son experienced, Lauren went on, ‘I’ve had to watch my 5yr old son go from having all the energy in the world to not moving, not eating, hardly drinking or urinating.

‘His temperature wouldn’t go below the 40’s and at its highest was 42.3 which caused vomiting, I watched him hallucinating and crying from the headache, being taken to hospital by ambulance to be put in isolation pods and be swabbed for the virus and confirmed positive’.

Bringing Facebook users to tears, the concerned mum added, ‘He lay in the hospital bed and asked me if he was going to die – as a mother that is heartbreaking 😭💔 his blood sugar levels were only 3.7, his respiratory rate was 18-20 and his heart rate was 180, the sweat was pouring out of him but he was shivering, he was panting for breath and he had photophobia.

‘As his mom and not being able to do anything for him has been one of the worst experiences of my life. So please, just stay in for a little while, so what if you can’t do all your normal things, the sooner everybody does social distancing, the sooner it will be over.

‘I am not posting this for attention or sympathy, as I could of done that the day he got sick, I just want people to stay safe. Please think of your health and others ❤️’.

Lauren later added to her post, thanking social media users for their ‘kind words and good wishes, and overwhelming support’.

‘Alfiepops is starting to get better slowly now,’ the mum revealed.

‘I didn’t want to upset any people with my post just want people to understand how important it is to self isolate where possible, and to follow social distancing if you do have to go out etc.

‘Thank you again and stay safe ❤️’.