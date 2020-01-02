‘New year, same me’ Stacey Solomon praised after saying she won’t change her body in new Instagram post

While most people are embarking on gruelling January diets (that they probably won't stick to), Stacey Solomon has refreshingly confessed that she's too happy with her body to want to change it.

Showing off her figure in a blue bikini while holding seven-month-old baby son Rex on holiday, Stacey vowed to continue loving her body because it’s brought her so much happiness.

She wrote, ‘New year, same me. Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine.

‘That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it.



‘I wouldn’t have it any other way. Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us.’

Bringing in the New Year with her boyfriend Joe Swash and her other two sons, Zachary and Leighton, Stacey also said, ‘Here’s to the next decade.

‘Here’s to a new decade of being unapologetically us, standing up for what we believe in, building each other up, liking who we are and not letting anyone get in the way of our happiness.’

Stacey, who rose to fame on the X Factor and is now a Loose Women panellist, is well known for her body positive posts on social media.

Back in August, she shared another bikini shot of herself holding Rex and wrote, ‘I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there.

‘Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. “Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on.’

We couldn’t agree more, Stacey!

