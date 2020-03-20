We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nurse breaks down in heartbreaking video amid coronavirus outbreak

Dawn Bilbrough, from York, filmed a teary video as she sat in her car after leaving the supermarket empty-handed.

The critical care nurse revealed that she got emotional as she shopped in the supermarket and found that the fruit and vegetables shelves were completely empty.

In a heartbreaking video she filmed after her futile attempt to get some groceries in, the critical care worker issued a desperate plea to members of the public to avoid stockpiling, reminding them that NHS staff are the ones looking after patients and still need food themselves.

“So I’ve just come out the supermarket,” she said, “there’s no fruit and veg. I had a little cry in there.

“I’m a critical care nurse,” continued Dawn. “I’ve just finished 48 hours of work. I just wanted to get some stuff in for the next 48 hours

“There’s no fruit, there’s no vegetables,” she added, “I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy.

“Those people…people are just stripping the shelves of basic foods,” continued Dawn. “You just need to stop it.

“Because people like me they’re going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest.

“Just stop it – please”.

Dawn’s plea comes as supermarkets across the country impose restrictions on shoppers to try and ease stockpiling, while introducing measures to help elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have introduced measures that allow shoppers to buy no more than three of any one product, while the former has also removed its multi-buy promotions.

Asda has also introduced limits while major supermarkets are reducing their opening hours in order to give staff members adequate time to restock shelves.

Aldi has also introduced limits where shoppers can only purchase of one product, while many supermarkets have launched shopping hours specifically dedicated to elderly and vulnerable customers.