Skincare fans are obsessed with this £5 Pineapple Glow serum from Boots

If lockdown life has left your skin in desperate need of a boost, the new Boots Glow Pineapple range could be your saviour.

Following the success of the Boots original Glow range, the high street retailer has given the line a fruity new twist and released three seriously affordable products.

The Glow Pineapple range promises to revive your skin, bringing back radiance and hydration with a serum, a sleep mask and a gel moisturiser – all retailing at an astonishingly cheap £5 each.

The skin treats’ fresh, summery formula is enriched with pineapple extract and designed to nourish, sooth and revitalise dull complexions – plus, it’s vegan!

Skincare fanatics were left swooning over the release when it was shared on the Boots Instagram page this week, with many commenting to say they’re desperate to give the products a go and others having heart-eyes over the line’s luxe looking packaging.

‘This looks amazing!! can’t wait to try ✨,’ penned one.

‘Omg 😍😍😍 I need all of these! Deffo buying all these when I next place a Boots order!! 💕,’ agreed another, while a third chipped in, ‘Sign me up this looks insane 🤤🍍.’

The original Boots Glow range went down a treat with beauty lovers when it was released earlier this year, with shoppers going wild for the £4 exfoliating Glow Tonic in particular.

The product has received a tsunami of five star reviews online, with consumers praising its insanely affordable price tag and ability to transform skin.

‘The Glow Tonic is my favourite produce from the Boots Glow Range. It smells great and feels really fresh on my face. I feel that I have a nice glow after using it and my skin overall looks brighter,’ one happy customer wrote.

‘I love this tonic! It smells absolutely amazing and left my face feeling soft and refreshed. Amazing price too,’ said another.

One more even admitted they’ve ditched their pricier toner in favour of the Boots offering, ‘Ok I’m totally in love with this. I’ve been using the Pixi tonic for a long long time now (costing me a fortune!) and I don’t see any difference in results between that tonic and this tonic. I am blown away. This is a new staple in my make up routine!‘