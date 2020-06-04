Sales of this children’s book about race are up by 238%

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the recent murder of Black American man George Floyd and the uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, many of us have been trying to find out how we educate ourselves in the matter.

Many of us donated where we can, participated in petitions, spoke out on social media and there are even those who have taken part in protests.

And for many of us, we have been doing our part to try and learn more and educate ourselves by reading literature surrounding racism.

And that doesn’t stop when it comes to educating our children.

So it’s encouraging to see that sales have skyrocketed in a number of children’s book that explore the themes of race and diversity.

And one that has been selling particularly well is the children’s picture book It’s OK To Be Different by writer Sharon Purtill.

Sales of the award-winning book have jumped by 238% just in the last day, due the delicate manner in which it introduces diversity to young children.

‘Every Child is Unique!’ reads the book description. ‘Whether they are big or small, short or tall, like to swim, dance, sing or bike.

‘Perhaps they have a special need or are from a different ethnic background. Maybe they wear glasses or talk differently.

‘The truth is that all children are different and their individuality should be celebrated, not shunned. And this inspiring and brightly illustrated rhyming picture book does just that.

‘By highlighting the ways kids are different from one another it helps children to accept themselves and others as the beautifully unique individuals that they are.

‘It’s OK to be Different encourages kids to be kind and befriend those who are different from themselves, showing young children that they don’t have to look alike or enjoy doing the same activities to be kind to one another.’

And Sujata Saha’s in-depth illustrations of people from different cultures and minorities is another way in which the book encourages children to see past colour be accepting of everyone.

An important read to teach all of our children about diversity and kindness.