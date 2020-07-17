We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While you might be struggling to get back into a healthy lifestyle after so many weeks spent inside, our brand new sister site FitandWell.com might be exactly what you needed.

The new digital wellness brand launched on Thursday (16th July), and it will help users to live healthier, happier and longer lives in the COVID-19 era.

The fitness and health advice on FitandWell.com is targeted at anyone who wants to improve their overall health and fitness, no matter how fit (or unfit!) you currently are!

Regardless of age or gender, you’ll be able to find the advice you need – whether you’re on a mission to lose a few pounds, achieve a goal, or simply become healthier and stronger.

To help you achieve whatever you’re setting out to do, you’ll be able to access health and wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mental health as well as a mix of health-related news, exercise-based how-to guides, reviews of fitness equipment, healthy recipes and inspiring case studies.

You’ll also hear about all the fitness technology that can help you be more active and healthier, with buying guides covering fitness trackers and reviews of online personal training productse – epecially useful if you don’t want to return to the gym just yet!

Paul Newman, Managing Director of FitandWell.com, explains, “People’s priorities have naturally changed as a consequence of living through the greatest public health scare in living memory. Being fit and healthy is no longer an option, particularly for those in high-risk groups, it’s a practical necessity. And that’s why we’ve launched FitandWell.com to provide people of all backgrounds with practical and accessible advice for everything from weight loss to eating more healthily. By being the first digital media brand to exclusively target the post-COVID-19 landscape we intend to open up a valuable new audience for our commercial partners in the process.”

Paul Douglas, Content Director of FitandWell.com, says, “My experience on T3.com has been that there’s a real appetite amongst readers for accessible, engaging health and fitness content. I’m really excited to be launching a new brand where we’ll be delivering that content, helping people to create the right diet plans and exercise programmes for their needs, to buy the best products to reach their goals and to use those products to get great results.”