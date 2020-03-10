Sleep expert issues warning to people who make their bed in the morning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Can’t leave your bedroom in the morning without making your bed? It might be a habit you need to change…

Because a sleep expert has issued a warning against the tidy habit.

It turns out that making your bed first thing in the morning could encourage the bugs that live around the area to thrive.

According to an expert, dust mites, the microscopic bugs from the spider family that feed on the flakes of shedded skin, thrive in warm and moist environments.

So when you make your bed in the warming, it creates an ideal situations for the mites.

An expert from bed retailer Sealy UK has said that to combat the growth of the mites, it is best to remove the duvet and pillows from your bed for at least 20 minus every morning in order to encourage air flow and allow moisture to evaporate.

“There’s no hard and fast rule on how frequently you should clean your mattress,” said expert Natalie Armstrong, “but as a general rule of thumb, you should clean some mattresses every six months to prevent dust mites, dead skin and dirt accumulating.”

Adding that people with allergies could do the chore more often, Natalie advised, “Firstly, you should use a vacuum cleaner on both sides of the mattress to remove dirt, hair and crumbs from it.”

“There’s also an old wives’ tale that suggests that sprinkling baking soda onto a mattress, leaving it to air for a few hours, and then vacuuming it off, can help to air it out,” she added of one of Mrs Hinch’s top tips. “However, it’s worth noting that not all mattresses are suitable for this home remedy.”

Natalie added that using a mattress protector could help prevent bugs by acting as a shield.

And of course, allowing any pets in the bedroom and on the bed will encourage bugs, so it’s best to avoid that.