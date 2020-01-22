People are debating which of these sleeping positions is the best after post goes viral

There’s nothing quite like crawling into bed after a long day, but who knew people's preferences when it comes to sleeping positions were so varied?

Taking to Twitter, Allan Bell shared a series of images, which depicted different sleeping positions, with 18 examples in total.

His caption said, ‘I’m a No. 9, which are you? (also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol)’

This tweet sparked debate among users, with many of them voicing their opinions on each of the sleeping positions. They didn’t hold back either!

Some Twitter uses were quick to point out how strange some of the positions looked. One user was confused about 18, which showed a man lying in bed with a pillow over his face. They wrote, ‘Is 18 just called “death”?’.

Another criticised 13, which showed one person crouching and hugging a pillow, and 16, which showed someone lying down with their hands on their stomach. They said, ‘I’m a two for sure. If you’re a 13 or 16 explain yourself immediately.’

Position number 7 looked alarming to one user, who likened it to a ‘homicide victim’. That’s not what you want to hear when you’re trying to drift off…

However, some Twitter users revealed that they didn’t just stick to one sleeping position, and instead rotated through several of these. One person claimed, ‘1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 11, 12, 15, 16… and 13 on special occasions’. That’s a lot of different positions!

Another was more concerned about the bed set up, writing, ‘Why do these people only have one pillow?’ and someone else questioned why there was only three women in the image and the rest were men.

Sleeping positions can be interesting to learn more about. If you share a bed with someone else, we found out what your sleeping position says about your relationship.

Do you think these are accurate?

Which of these are your go-to sleeping positions, or was yours not on the list? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!