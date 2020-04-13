We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Losing weight isn’t easy at the best of times, and it can be even trickier during a lockdown but now Slimming World has gone virtual to help members continue to drop pounds.

After the 19,000 Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland were suspended following lockdown, the temporary virtual service means members can continue to enjoy weight loss support and community spirit, in the comfort of their own home.

The new service also means that Slimming World’s 5,000 Consultants, who are self-employed franchisees, can continue to offer a service, at a discounted fee of £2.50 per week. The usual weekly feed is £4.95.

Slimming World’s CEO Caryl Richards explains: ‘Our groups bring people together in the heart of their communities, to support and inspire one another every week. In these anxious times, the community spirit and the genuine care we provide has never been more important.’

Caryl explains that she’s received endless messages from members who are missing their weekly Slimming World groups, and are trying to hang on to the changes they’ve been making towards a healthier lifestyle.

‘The new ‘virtual group’ which gives our members the same practical help, caring support and friendship they’ve come to rely on, and gives our Consultants the means to sustain their livelihoods in the challenging times ahead.’

So what can members expect?

The new package includes access to a weekly ‘virtual’ group using video conferencing and held by a Slimming World Consultant.

The emphasis will be on building and staying in control of healthy new lifestyle habits– helping members find ways to make groceries go a bit further, and easy ways to shop, cook and eat healthily at a time when access to food is changing. And, it couldn’t be easier as we have hundreds of Slimming World recipes.

Plus, all of this is combined with ongoing use of social media, and access to Slimming World’s app and member-only website LifelineOnline, for all the practical help members need.

Caryl adds: ‘While we believe nothing rivals the unbeatable magic of a Slimming World group, and though we may be physically apart, we don’t need to be alone. Technology can help us stay together.’

Want to find out more? Head to www.slimmingworld.co.uk.