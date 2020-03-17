Stacey Solomon reveals very kind gesture during coronavirus outbreak

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon is doing her bit to help out during the coronavirus as more people start to panic buy and self-isolate.



Taking to Instagram, Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon explained that she’s gone through her cupboards to find things to donate.

Stacey had received a comment from a troll who accused her of already knowing coronavirus was coming because she had a very organised ‘refill cupboard’.

The star quickly responded to this by posting her stash of luxury Bumboo toilet roll, explaining that her cupboard had actually come in very useful as she has enough toilet paper that she’s planning to donate some to youth charity YMCA.

She wrote, ‘Every cloud…

‘And I’m really glad I did make a refill cupboard because now me and the boys get to take bits and bobs we have extra of to my stepmom to take to the YMCA for anyone who needs it.’

In addition to this, Stacey uploaded a video where she joked about the strange accusation. She told followers, “I just got a message from someone saying ‘you must have known corona was coming because why would you even make a refill cupboard?”

“Sometimes I come across these messages and Honestly they really tickle me…”

Recently Stacey revealed that the whole family was back together again, as she posted a rare photo with partner Joe Swash, and all the boys.

It’s not known if Stacey and family are self-isolating yet, but the star did reveal that work had been cancelled for her on Instagram stories.

Stay safe!