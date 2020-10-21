Vet reveals CBD oil could cause ‘serious harm’ if given to pets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all want what's best for our pets, especially when it comes to their overall health and wellbeing. But one vet has issued a scary warning about giving CBD to your four legged friends, as it could cause "serious harm".

Vet Sean McCormack has urged owners to be wary of giving their animals anything containing CBD oil, as it can be very harmful. This warning comes after Katie Price was wrongfully told that it was okay to give her dog the oil.

Following Rolo’s tragic death, a spokesperson told The Mirror, “She feels let down too by a system that allows CBD oil to be marketed for pets despite it being illegal. Katie had backlash, hate mail, death threats and trolling over Rolo’s tragic passing.”

Rolo sadly died after being given CBD oil, and it’s believed that he suffocated in his sleep after it made him drowsy and encouraged him to seek out a quiet place.

Now, Sean has backed up this warning by urging pet owners to avoid giving the substance to pets. He said, “Do not give it to your animals.

“It isn’t licensed in pets and it is illegal for a reason. Some pet owners want to go down the holistic route and don’t want to visit a vet. But we don’t know how safe some of these things are.”

He added, “How do you know what dose to give of CBD when it isn’t licensed? You could cause serious harm. You should always speak to your vet first.”

CBD oil has studied for its potential role in easing symptoms of many common health issues in humans, including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease. It is derived from hemp, but does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound that makes people high.

It is frequently sold in drops, chews, skincare products and has been praised by many for its holistic health benefits. However, due to the fact CBD oil isn’t licensed in pets, owners should avoid this substance and consult a vet with any health issues.