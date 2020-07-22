Trending:

These shocking viral photos prove you should never let high street sizes dent your confidence

Caitlin Elliott
    A set of viral photos have proved that high street clothing sizes are, basically, a load of rubbish.

    If you’ve ever been left feeling downtrodden and drained of confidence in a high street changing room because your usual size of jeans are suddenly impossible to squeeze into, these snaps will explain a lot.

    The social media posts prove just how little the number on the label of your clothes matters, by showing the utterly huge differences in sizes of denim jeans and shorts from different retailers.

    Fashion blogger @the_rebeccaedit left her followers gobsmacked when she shared a series of images, showing her trying on various pairs of jeans ordered from different shops.

    Explaining that she had bought a pair of size 8 jeans from ASOS, a size 10 pair from Topshop and size 12 pair from Zara, Becki pointed out that the fit of the denim pieces were drastically different, with the size 12 pair coming up way smaller than the size 8 and 10 pair.

    CLOTHES ARE MADE TO FIT YOUR BODY, NEVER CHANGE YOUR BODY TO FIT THE CLOTHES! Sizing. Specifically high street sizing. I have no words. These photos feature jeans in a size 8, a size 10 and a size 12. Now if you've seen my stories today you can probably guess which is which but the point I'm trying to make is this: sizing is not an exact science (especially in fast fashion) and you absolutely cannot attach your self-worth to the number on the label because you're setting yourself up to fail! I mean, look!!! The white jeans are a size 8 – a little snug yes, but on. The black ones are a size 10, roomy, comfortable and make me feel great. The blue ones, the ones that I couldn't even get over my arse (see final photo for all that booty 🍑!!!) are a size 12. Is there any wonder no one knows what size they are?! This to me is madness and if I wasn't as comfortable in my own body and my own skin as I am, these jeans would make me feel rubbish, worthless, fat and the list goes on. But I am begging you all, PLEASE do not let the clothes define how you feel about yourself. You are more than a size label. You are more than those jeans that don't quite fit right. And if something doesn't fit you please remember that there is NOTHING wrong with your body and EVERYTHING wrong with the clothes. Don't get me wrong I appreciate, and have come to expect differences in sizing between brands and styles and I'm also aware that I've put on a few extra lbs throughout lockdown but I cannot comprehend a world where a size 12 pair of jeans are SMALLER than a size 8 pair of jeans?!? So hunnies, do not be discouraged by clothes that don't fit, don't let them distort your perception of your beautiful, wonderful body and certainly don't let them ruin your day. You are enough, just the way you are 💕

    Is there any wonder no one knows what size they are?! This to me is madness and if I wasn’t as comfortable in my own body and my own skin as I am, these jeans would make me feel rubbish, worthless, fat and the list goes on,’ she wrote beside the upload, before urging others to take sizing with a pinch of salt.

    PLEASE do not let the clothes define how you feel about yourself. You are more than a size label. You are more than those jeans that don’t quite fit right. And if something doesn’t fit you please remember that there is NOTHING wrong with your body and EVERYTHING wrong with the clothes.’

    Meanwhile, another image showing the stark size difference between three pairs of size 10 shorts attracted loads of attention on Twitter.

    Been thinking recently how cr*p clothes sizes are, they are never accurate and now I’m packing for holiday and I’ve got 3 pairs of denim shorts from 3 different shops but they are all a size 10…. the picture just says it all,’ poster Harriet Smart wrote. 