Virgin Media launches UK’s first fitness channel for FREE family workouts

Virgin Media has compiled a team of leading sports trainers who will be able to keep the UK moving and active while gyms and leisure centres remain closed.

Virgin Media has called on double Olympic gold medallist Daley Thompson CBE and a team of world class fitness experts to get the British public moving as it launches its first ever fitness channel, which is exclusive and available at no extra cost to all of its TV customers.

The ‘Get Moving’ fitness channel, launched on Monday 1 June, available on channel 997 and on demand, will air every Monday to Friday. It will provide specialist fitness sessions throughout the day from Yoga to HIIT training so customers can tailor their workout to suit them.

Olympian Daley Thompson CBE, who won Olympic gold in the decathlon at the 1980 and 1984 games, will lead sessions with personal trainers from his Daley Fitness company in the morning, afternoon and evening. Classes includes morning Yoga, Pilates and other forms of fitness throughout the day.

On Friday’s, he will be joined by a special guest and will put them through their paces both mentally and physically with a fitness class and interview. On Friday 5 June, he starts with fellow Olympian Lord Coe who, like Thompson, won gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics but in the 1500 metres.

What’s available?

In addition to Daley Thompson CBE and his team of personal trainers, four other fitness gurus will be joining the line-up and providing fun and creative ways to get Virgin Media customers active and moving: