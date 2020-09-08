Zoflora issues stark warning against this potentially ‘catastrophic’ Mrs Hinch hack

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch is one of the biggest names in the world of Instagram right now.

The clean-fluencer, known for her ingenious hacks and gloriously tidy house, has transformed the concept housework from a dull chore to an almost-glamorous hobby.

But it turns out one of her innovative cleaning tips could actually be rather dangerous.

Any Mrs Hinch fan will be familiar with Zoflora and its gorgeously scented range of disinfectants.

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, sprays the stuff to wipe down almost everything in her house and has a clever way of using the product to make her kitchen smell immaculate every morning.

The mother-of-one from Essex advices her millions of followers to leave a cap full of Zoflora in a glass of boiling water over night so that the scent of the cleaner fills the entire room, ready to greet your nose first thing.

However, Zoflora have spoken out against the handy hack, admitting that it could be rather dangerous.

“We do not advise using Zoflora with boiling water as this has not been tested, and could potentially negatively impact the ingredients within Zoflora and the vapour they release,” a spokesperson for the brand said.

“The use of boiling water offers no benefits in terms of the disinfecting properties of Zoflora, and we therefore recommend using with cool or warm water.

“All of our recommended product uses are related to the elimination of bacteria and viruses as Zoflora is an effective disinfectant, and we therefore do not recommend any use which isn’t aligned to the function of this type of product.”

Meanwhile, some wise Hinch fans have been spreading the warning online, with many taking to Hinching Facebook pages to tell others not to mix Zoflora with boiling water – with some warning of the potentially ‘catastrophic’ consequences.

‘Can’t believe I’m having to write another warning…. please please PLEASE… DO NOT MIX Zoflora with boiling water…

‘It is a disinfectant… it is NOT meant to be inhaled..I am obviously not talking about when being used for cleaning,’ one sternly penned.

‘Both the liquid and vapour are highly flammable and the advice is to avoid contact with heat (hot water is by its very definition a heat source),’ agreed another.

‘It suggests firefighters wear BA when dealing with it. If you have fumes in your kitchen near a boiler with a naked flame the results could be catastrophic.’