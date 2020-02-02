Whirlpool recall more washing machine models over fear of fire risk

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whirlpool has added three more models to their washing machine recall list over fears they too are in danger of catching fire.

The US firm advised customers last year that as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under its Hotpoint and Indesit brands could be recalled over a potential fault that could cause fire.

It told owners of appliances bought between 2014 and 2018 to contact Whirlpool immediately to see if their washing machine is one of those affected, and stop using them if they are.

A statement on their website said, ‘Ongoing analysis and investigation by our safety team has identified a very small number of additional models which are affected by this fire safety risk. The model numbers are: WMFG 741 G UK, WMAQG 741 P UK, WMAQC 641 P UK.

‘We also request that all owners of these three additional models check if their appliance is affected, even if they have previously done so.

‘We want to send our sincere apologies to our customers for the additional concern caused, and to thank them for taking this important safety precaution. Please note that appliances under the Whirlpool brand are not affected.’

Whirlpool vice president Jeff Noel said, ‘These appliances were designed and the manufacturing commenced by Indesit prior to Whirlpool acquiring the company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to put this situation right for our customers.

‘While the risk is low, your safety is our top priority. We have therefore launched a full product recall, which is now live, in line with the commitment we made to our customers in December.’

He continued, ‘We know just how important washing machines are to households and families, and we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and concern this may cause you.

‘We also want to extend our sincere apologies for the technical issues we experienced in December when we first alerted customers about this safety concern, and which have now been resolved.

‘We are doing everything we can to rectify the situation for our customers as quickly as possible. ‘

To find out more about the recall and to check whether your machine will need to be recalled, you can call 0800 316 1442 or visit the Whirlpool website here.