We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you often wake up, wondering 'why am I so tired?' - even after lots of sleep? We've listed some reasons why, along with some advice on how to stop feeling so tired all the time.

Many of us deal with sleep problems, leaving us struggling to spring out of bed in the morning – in fact 3 out of 4 of us wake up exhausted and 60 per cent of women are left feeling tired all the time.

According to Bupa, as adults we should be getting between 7 and 8 hours of sleep a night. Of course, if you’re struggling to get that amount then you could be left feeling groggy and sleepy, but even if you are getting the recommended amount there are lots of other reasons why you could still be feeling tired all the time – from your TV habits to the food you’re eating.

A study by Horlicks found that around 10 million people are so shattered in the morning that they struggle to get out of bed, and we can definitely be included in that number of sleepy heads! If you think you’re getting enough sleep, we’ve got 18 common reasons why you might still be tired.

What am I so tired? 16 reasons

1) Do you wake up a lot in the night?

A lot of us wake up in the night so briefly that we can’t remember doing it, making us think we’ve slept right through. But if you do this more than five times a night it can be the equivalent of losing an hour’s sleep! And if you wake up and can’t get back to sleep for longer time frames this can affect how you feel for the whole next day.

How to fall asleep in 2 minutes

‘A trick reportedly used by the US military, this technique is said to work for around 96 per cent of people after practising for around six weeks,’ reveals Rob Hobson Healthspan registered nutritionist and author of The Art of Sleeping (£9.99, HQ). Try the following below tonight…

RELAX muscles in your face, such as tongue, jaw and around the eyes.

DROP shoulders as low as they will go, followed by your upper and lower arm, one side at a time.

BREATHE OUT, relaxing your chest then legs, working downwards from the thighs to the feet.

SAY ‘Don’t think, don’t think’ for 10 seconds to clear your mind.

2) Do you eat well?

We know we harp on about the benefits of eating well but it’s really important to have a balanced diet. Eating foods with high antioxidant levels (also known as superfoods) are great for your immune system and will help stop you feeling run down and tired, and getting ill. Fruit and vegetables, dairy products, melons, berries, dark greens, whole grains, and meat are all superfoods. Try these healthy energy foods to give you a boost!

Antioxidants are vitamins in your diet that can reduce your risk of cancer and other diseases and can give your immune system a boost. Also try to cut down your sugar intake. Eating a lot of sugar can actually make you more sleepy, as after the initial energy or ‘sugar high’ you’ll have a slump and feel tired. If you can’t resist your mid-afternoon craving, have a low-calorie hot chocolate or a few squares of dark chocolate instead.

Lack of sleep could even be down to a nutritional deficiency according to nutritionist Kim Pearson.“Common deficiencies that can lead to tiredness include iron and vitamin d,” says Kim. “Opt for iron-rich foods such as spinach, kidney beans, chickpeas or grass-fed red meat, and take a daily vitamin d supplement. Vegans and vegetarians may lack iron and B12, two key nutrients for energy.

“Vegans should take B12 and iron supplements, as well as vitamin d, while fussy eaters should consider a good quality multivitamin and mineral,” advises Kim.

Additionally, a lack of magnesium could be to blame. “Low energy levels have been linked to low magnesium levels, as it’s needed to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is essential for energy,” nutritionist Rick Hay explains. When magnesium levels are low, it’s harder to stay asleep too. So, up your intake of magnesium-rich foods, such as green leafy vegetables, nuts and dark chocolate.

3) Do you need a new mattress or pillows?

Be honest, when was the last time you changed your mattress? It’s one of the most used items in your house but we can often ignore when it needs to be replaced – or scrimp on the cost when buying a new one.

A new mattress should be purchased every 7-10 years and it’s important to understand your own preference and the different options available when you shop.

Even if you go to bed early and think you’re sleeping through until morning your pillow could be undoing all this good work.

The right pillow will support your neck and spine and prevent back pain. An old or uncomfortable pillow means that you’ll toss and turn all night which stops your body getting the rest it needs, making you feel tired.

Pillow test: Place the middle of the pillow over your arm, if the sides hang down it’s time to buy a new one!

4) Do you smoke?

Smoking last thing at night can mean your quality of sleep suffers even though you think you’ve had enough sleep, as nicotine is a stimulant. If you do smoke, try to have your last cigarette at least four hours before bedtime. Nicotine patches or chewing gum can also affect your sleep.

5) Are you watching too much TV?

You’re tired, it’s been a long day, and you’re looking forward to some down time in front of the telly tonight. But did you know that the blue light the screen emits can stop your production of melatonin, the sleep hormone?

It can also make your mind too active for bedtime. Rebecca Small, assistant medical director at Bupa says: ‘Television, laptop and computer games can all stimulate the mind and therefore can prevent a good night’s sleep. Reading, meditation and exercise such as yoga can have a relaxing affect, helping prepare your body for sleep.’

Even having the light from street lamps come through your windows can disrupt your sleep, as the high-intensity LED light emits the same blue light as a screen, although it’s a smaller quantity. The American Medical Association have even issued a warning about street lights.

‘The blue light emitted from phones, laptops and TVs can delay the release of sleep-inducing melatonin by up to three hours,” says dr Vishal Shah, Medical director at Thriva.

To avoid this blue light from screens, try limiting your TV watching and texting to an hour a night, and don’t let it be the last thing you do before you go to bed. And don’t use your bed for anything other than sleeping (and of course sex!) It’s not a good idea to watch TV in bed, or anything else like sorting out bills, make shopping lists or arguing. Let your body recognise that when you get into bed it’s time for sleep.

As for the street lights, make sure to use black-out curtains to ensure that no light creeps through!

6) Do you suffer from heavy periods?

If you regularly have heavy and painful periods you could also be suffering from a lack of iron, or anaemia.

Not having enough iron in your blood can make you feel drowsy and sleepy. In the same way that being overweight makes it harder for your heart to work properly, not having enough iron can have a similar effect.

And you can suffer from anaemia all month long, not just when you’re on your period. Try eating foods that have a lot of iron in them like liver, baked beans and curly kale or taking supplements. Speak to your doctor if you’re worried.

7) Are you on medication?

There are a lot of tablets and pills that can make you drowsy, like some antihistamines for example.

Many of us don’t automatically link the two, even if it does say so in the side effects, so if you’re on medication this could be making you tired. Or it might be a mixture of tablets which on their own wouldn’t affect you but together they might.

Have another look at the leaflets you get with tablets to check and if you’re worried have a chat with your doctor, who might be able to suggest a solution.

8) Do you spend a lot of time indoors?

If your day is made up of waking up, getting in the car, working in an office or staying at home all day and then going to bed, you probably don’t get enough fresh air or sunshine.

Fresh air gives you a burst of oxygen and sunshine gives you vitamin D, both elements which boost your energy levels and wake you up. They also boost your immune system, so you’re less likely to get colds, bugs and other illnesses which make you feel run down.

Try getting out of the office at lunchtime or taking the kids for a walk. When it’s warm enough open windows and doors too to let the air and sunshine go through your house.

9) Do you do more than 30 minutes exercise a day?

It might seem a bit backwards to suggest that the more exercise you do the less tired you’ll feel, but it’s true. Although you might feel a bit worn out after the exercise itself, raising your heart rate for 30 minutes a day releases feel good hormones which boost your energy and immune system.

If you’ve ever noticed that you feel just as tired, if not more, when you’ve spent all day lazing about than if you’re busy, you’ll see that raising your heart rate does actually make it easier to stay awake. If you’re having an extra tired day, take it easy by going for a swim or a short walk. Any exercise is good exercise and the more you do the more you’ll feel like doing.

“Fresh air and brisk walks are effective ways to boost your energy, as they get the heart pumping and increase your blood flow,” says dr Roger Henderson.

10) Do you have work or money worries?

Overworked? It’s not new to us that worrying about our jobs and our finances makes us feel exhausted. But a study has confirmed that work and money worries can also cause sleep problems, saying that nearly 1 in 3 of us are having problems sleeping more than once a week. And those who took part said work and money worries were the biggest problem when it comes to nodding off.

It’s easier said than done but if you’re stressed about work, try setting some time aside with your boss or manager to talk through your concerns, if you’re feeling overworked or not supported, and they should be able to help you. Even a small step like this will make you feel like you are doing something about it and you’ll feel better.

11) Are you over sleeping?

It’s easy to get distressed when you feel you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, which in turn can make it harder to get off to sleep.

But what is a normal amount of sleep? And how much sleep do we actually need? The answer is that people vary greatly in their need for sleep. Many studies have shown that people range between needing 4 hours a night up to needing 10 hours or more.

Also the amount of sleep a person needs varies throughout their life and as you get older you’ll need less sleep. So actually, you may be oversleeping, not under sleeping. If you’re sleeping too much, it can make you feel tired and out of sorts.

Aim to get the same amount of sleep every night if you can. That means going to bed at roughly the same time every night and waking up at the same time, kids permitting (even at weekends). This should help you regulate your body clock and you’ll start to notice that you feel less tired.

12) Are you feeling unwell?

At this time of year lots of us get ill or feel under the weather. Feeling unwell makes us feel tired as our immune system is weakened. If you feel a cold coming on, then it’s important to look after yourself and keep warm. Sometimes just a relaxing bath, plenty of liquids (thank goodness for Lemsip!) and some decongesting Olbas Oil can work wonders.

13) Could there be an underlying health problem?

Depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and going through the menopause can all make you feel tired, fed up and sluggish as well as messing up your sleep pattern.

People who have SAD need a lot of sunshine to boost their mood and energy levels, so much so that many buy light boxes to simulate sunshine during the winter. And if you suffer from depression or are struggling with the symptoms of the menopause there are natural ways you can boost your energy levels which will make you feel happier, more awake and help you cope with all that the menopause might throw at you!

There are other health problems which can make you tired like hypothyroidism, diabetes, high and low blood pressure and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. If you’re worried talk to your doctor.

“if you’re feeling tired for longer than a couple of weeks, see your GP,” says dr Shah. “As soon as you notice any change in your appetite, you feel pain, notice blood in your stools or urine, or are worried about any other symptoms, go and see your doctor.”

14) Do you drink wine before bed?

We often feel sleepy after drinking a lot of alcohol, so you’re fooled into thinking it aids sleep. Think again – our quality of sleep is affected after having a few drinks, and you’ll feel tired the next day. It’s best to avoid drinking large amounts of alcohol close to bedtime if you are feeling tired or having sleep problems.

15) Do you drink a lot of tea and coffee?

Do you rely on tea breaks to get you through the day? Caffeine is a quick pick-me-up, but it can stay in your body for five to six hours. “This means any consumption in the afternoon and evenings will still affect your brain when you’re trying to sleep at night,” says Dr Alison Bentley. Ideally, you want to have your last cup at 3pm, but if you can’t, swap to green tea. “Green tea has caffeine but also l-theanine, which mutes the excess stimulating effect of caffeine,” says nutritionist Dana James. She also recommends avoiding non-organic drinks (ie teabags treated with pesticides, genetically modified organisms or synthetic fertilisers) to beat the afternoon slump. “Pesticide residue ends up in your coffee and that makes you feel tired,” she says. Instead of coffee, try these foods to keep you awake.

16) Do you drink enough water?

Make sure you drink plenty of water. If you’re feeling tired, you could be dehydrated. Drinking enough water will help flush the body of toxins and keeps you hydrated.

There are loads of health benefits of drinking more water and making you feel less tired is one of them.

It boosts your immune system and energy levels because your body uses it as fuel to do everyday things.

Drinking enough water also prevents headaches and mood swings and helps you digest the food you eat. And it’s particularly good for helping your body break down fibre. If fibre builds up inside you it can make you bloated, lethargic and feel ‘heavy’ – all of which make you sleepy.

If you up your fibre intake you have to drink more water for it to pass through your system properly.