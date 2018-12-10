Arrrrriba! Shake off the pounds with Zumba.

Here’s all there is to know about Zumba, the lively Latin-inspired dance workout:

What is Zumba?

A dance workout that’s great for all-over toning and fitness. You don’t need to be a great dancer to do it, and it be great fun to drag your mum, sister and friends along to with you.

It aims to make exercise more enjoyable and sexy (so your man can join in too!), while helping you lose weight and tone up.

Your local gym is bound to host Zumba classes, and these sessions are generally easy to follow but if you’re worried about lacking co-ordination, a few classes will help you get into the dance routines.

It’s like a fast-paced salsa class with extra bum shaking!

How does it work?

Zumba works by making you lose weight and get fit through dancing. By the end of it you’ll have worked up a real sweat – without doing any mundane sit-ups or star jumps.

The classes are packed full of people of all ages, and the majority are there to have a good giggle and get fit at the same time, so don’t worry that you’ll feel out of place.

You’ll also get to learn the basic skills of cumbia, salsa, samba and merengue dancing.

How will it change my shape?

It helps you burn calories and tone your whole body (especially those tricky areas) as you’re constantly moving your arms, legs, belly and bum!

What you’re telling us about Zumba:

‘I do Zumba every week, at least during term time anyway, and I absolutely love it, it never fails to make me smile. The instructor has so much energy and passion for it that I just can’t help feeling the same, although I’m absolutely shattered afterwards!’ Jen Bolton

‘Love it love it love it :)’ Maggie Pattison

‘I’m doing it every week now, I’ve enjoyed it everytime but at the same time it’s killing me – fast and energetic! And I’m 52.’ Mida Dixon

Zumba classes near me:

If you want to find out about Zumba classes in your area, check out this website that will help you track the most convenient class for you!

DanceNearYou will also help you easily locate classes, including dance classes of many different genres if you feel like exploring the endless amount of various dance workouts that will have you feeling and looking great.

Can you do Zumba home workouts?

Easily! If you have an extra 20 minutes or an hour to spare at home, you can access Zumba tutorials on YouTube for free.

You can also purchase Zumba workout DVDs, such as this fabulous one available on Amazon for just £6.99 – stick into your own TV at any time of your choosing and get dancing.

Now off you go to explore the endless benefits you’ll get from this fun and sexy workout!