You’ll want to make some noise about this sumptuous salad. Peanut butter gives it a delicious salty nuttiness, with lime adding zest and chilli flakes bringing the heat – a tongue-tingling firework display of flavours!

Slimming World’s Bang Bang Chinese chicken noodle salad – or as it’s known in China – Bon Bon chicken, got its name from the way that the chicken is tenderised using a hammer (bang bang – get it?!) It is now a hugely popular dish, with many different variations being made and sold around the world.

This Slimming World Bang Bang chicken noodle salad is the ideal quick but tasty meal for the whole family. Swapping out sugar for sweetener means you get the same sticky, salty sweetness you want from a dish like this – but it’s much healthier. It’s the perfect meal to make ahead of time, and pack cold for lunch – for school or work!

Ingredients For the noodles:

150g dried rice noodles

2 large cooked skinless and boneless chicken breasts

½ cucumber

2 carrots

8 spring onions, finely sliced

A small handful of fresh coriander and mint leaves

Lime slices, to serve

For the dressing:

2cm piece root ginger, peeled and grated

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

200ml chicken stock

1 tsp sweetener

1 level tbsp reduced fat peanut butter

1 tsp dried red chilli flakes

Juice of 1 lime

Method Prepare the rice noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water, then drain again and set aside.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. Place the ginger, garlic, stock and cinnamon stick in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, allow to cool for 10 minutes, then discard the cinnamon stick.

Transfer the stock mixture to a blender or mini food processor with the sweetener, peanut butter, chilli flakes and lime juice and blend until smooth.

Roughly shred the chicken and place on a serving platter. Using a vegetable shredder or mandolin if you have one, shred the cucumber and carrots and place in the bowl with the chicken. (If you don’t have a shredder or a mandolin, just slice as thinly as you can.)

Add the spring onions and noodles and gently toss to mix well.

Drizzle over the dressing and garnish with the herbs before serving with the lime slices.