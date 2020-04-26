We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This beef and aubergine bake recipe from Slimming World is made with lean mince and fresh vegetables, offering a healthier twist on the classic traybake.

This recipe for Slimming World beef and aubergine bake is undoubtedly one of our favourite recipes. Whether you’re making it on the Slimming World plan or not, it’s long since been a favourite in many households because of the healthy ingredients used and the way you can just leave it in the oven to cook.

Although this recipe for Slimming World beef and aubergine bake might take a while to cook, it’s so worth it as it’s really easy to make. No need to fuss around with marinating anything – just pull the ingredients from the fridge (or freezer, as many of these ingredients can be frozen) and you’re ready to go.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes with onion and garlic

3 aubergines, sliced

150g extra-light soft cheese with garlic and herbs

3 eggs, beaten

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas 5. Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the beef and cook for about 5 minutes or until browned, breaking up any lumps with the back of a wooden spoon. Drain off any fat then stir in the chopped tomatoes and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Season to taste.

Meanwhile, spray the aubergines with low-calorie cooking spray on both sides and season lightly. Place a non-stick griddle pan or frying pan over a high heat and, working in batches, cook the aubergines for 4 minutes or until charred. Turn, spray with more low-calorie cooking spray, season and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.

Add alternating layers of beef and aubergine to a 1.5-litre ovenproof dish, finishing with a layer of aubergines. Beat the soft cheese and eggs together, pour over the top and bake for 40 minutes or until golden.

Top tip for making Slimming World beef and aubergine bake Made too much? This bake will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days

