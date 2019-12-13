Make this easy Slimming World lasagne recipe to share with the whole family. Everyone will love this traditional Italian dinner.

This Slimming World’s beef lasagne recipe has layers of lean beef mince and tomato sauce, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce and lasagne sheets. This simple lasagne recipe serves a family of four and you can even double on portion sizes if you’re feeding lots of people. This delicious dish uses tasty beef mince which makes it extra meaty and bursting with flavour. The addition of all the vegetables including courgette and pepper will count towards your 5-a-day.

Ingredients 500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

Red pepper x 1, deseeded and chopped

Courgette

Onion x 1, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g passata

2tsp dried mixed herbs

500g fat-free natural yogurt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

A pinch of nutmeg

Low-calorie cooking spray

12 dried lasagne sheets

4 level tbsp freshly grated Parmesan

Mixed salad, to serve

Method Place a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the beef, cook for a few mins and drain off any fat in the pan. Then mix in the pepper, courgette, onion and garlic and stir-fry for 6-8 mins. Finally, add the tomatoes, passata and dried herbs, season to taste and lower the heat to medium. Cook for 12-15 mins, stirring often.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, Gas 6. Mix the yogurt, eggs and nutmeg until smooth. Season and set aside.

Spray an ovenproof dish with low-calorie cooking spray. Spoon in half the mince mixture, top with half of the lasagne sheets and cover with the remaining mince mixture. Layer over using the remaining lasagne sheets and spread the yogurt mixture over the top. Sprinkle over the cheese and bake for 25-30 mins or until golden and the lasagne sheets are soft. Serve hot with the mixed salad.