We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This zesty chickpea salad from Slimming World is made mostly of quinoa and blends of citrus vegetables.

There’s nothing like tastes of citrus to bring in the summer months, and with this chickpea salad from Slimming World, it will be happening sooner rather than later. The quinoa and citrus vegetables take this Slimming World recipe a step above the rest, as not only is it a healthy option it’s packed full of colour and diverse flavours.

So whether you’re serving this Slimming World chickpea salad for your whole family for lunch, as a starter or a side, it’s bound to go down a treat. And you don’t have to be on the plan to enjoy it either, as this recipe is packed full of ingredients that are easily sourced from your local supermarket.

Looking for more great Slimming World recipes? This one for spiced red lentil soup is another tasty lunch option, made from some basic kitchen ingredients.

Ingredients 250g dried quinoa

400ml boiling vegetable stock

2 tsp mild curry powder

4 small oranges

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 medium red onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 tsp aged balsamic vinegar

A small pack fresh mint, finely shredded

1 tbsp lemon juice

40g watercress sprigs

Method Put the quinoa into a sieve and rinse under cold running water. Shake away the excess water, tip into a large non-stick saucepan and place over a medium-high heat. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until it is dry and starting to smell slightly nutty.

Add the stock and curry powder and increase the heat to high. Cover and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer rapidly for 15-20 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed and the quinoa is tender. Tip the quinoa into a mixing bowl and leave to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, take a thin slice off the top and bottom of each orange, stand them up straight on a board and carefully slice away all the skin and pith. Slice along either side of each segment and down into the centre of the orange, dropping the segments into a bowl. Stir the chickpeas, red onion, vinegar, mint, lemon juice, watercress and orange segments into the quinoa and season to serve.

Top tip for making Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad This salad will keep in the fridge for a couple of days, so if you make too much, put it into a ceramic bowl and wrap clingfilm over the top to keep it fresh

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating