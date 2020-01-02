Slimming World fish and chips recipe is a great alternative to your Friday night takeaway and is much healthier too!

Think you can’t have a nice portion of fish and chips on a diet? Think again! This Slimming World fish and chips recipe means you can eat your favourite food without worrying. This classic recipe serves 4 people and will take around 35 mins to cook. It’s a real crowd pleaser! Serve your delicious battered cod and homemade chips with mushie peas and tartare sauce if you’re feel like adding a little treat to the plate. We’ve got loads more delicious Slimming World recipes.

Ingredients 6 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into chips

low calorie cooking spray

4 skinless cod or haddock fillets

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, separated

lemon wedges, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Boil the chips in lightly salted boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain well, return to the pan and cover. Leave to cool slightly then shake the pan to roughen the edges a little.

Line a baking tray with non-stick baking parchment and arrange the chips in a single layer. Spray with low calorie cooking spray and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

Meanwhile, arrange the fish fillets on another baking tray lined with non-stick baking parchment. Whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until they form soft peaks. Whisk the yolks in another bowl, add a pinch of salt and fold into the egg whites. Spoon the egg mixture over the fish and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the egg is lightly browned and the fish is cooked through.

Season the fish and chips and serve with mushy peas and lemon wedges to squeeze over.

Top tip for making Slimming World fish and chips Oven-baking homemade chips is a healthy alternative to deep fat frying

