Slimming World fish and chips recipe

serves: 4

4

Skill:

easy

Cooking:

35 min

Slimming World fish and chips recipe is a great alternative to your Friday night takeaway and is much healthier too!

Think you can’t have a nice portion of fish and chips on a diet? Think again! This Slimming World fish and chips recipe means you can eat your favourite food without worrying. This classic recipe serves 4 people and will take around 35 mins to cook. It’s a real crowd pleaser! Serve your delicious battered cod and homemade chips with mushie peas and tartare sauce if you’re feel like adding a little treat to the plate. We’ve got loads more delicious Slimming World recipes.

Ingredients

  • 6 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into chips
  • low calorie cooking spray
  • 4 skinless cod or haddock fillets
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 eggs, separated
  • lemon wedges, to serve

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Boil the chips in lightly salted boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain well, return to the pan and cover. Leave to cool slightly then shake the pan to roughen the edges a little.

  • Line a baking tray with non-stick baking parchment and arrange the chips in a single layer. Spray with low calorie cooking spray and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

  • Meanwhile, arrange the fish fillets on another baking tray lined with non-stick baking parchment. Whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until they form soft peaks. Whisk the yolks in another bowl, add a pinch of salt and fold into the egg whites. Spoon the egg mixture over the fish and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the egg is lightly browned and the fish is cooked through.

  • Season the fish and chips and serve with mushy peas and lemon wedges to squeeze over.

Top tip for making Slimming World fish and chips

Oven-baking homemade chips is a healthy alternative to deep fat frying

