Slimming World pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes is the perfect mid-week dinner when you're trying to be good.

This Slimming World’s pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes recipe is speedy to make but packed full of flavour – we recommend you use king prawns for an extra treat. Marinated in a delicious chilli and tomato seafood sauce, this linguine is one of our favourite Slimming World recipes. Even the rest of the family will enjoy eating it! We recommend making it all on the night you are going to be eating it for the best taste.

Ingredients 400g Dried short-shaped pasta

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 Garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 Ripe plum tomatoes, finely chopped

2 Long red chillies, deseeded (optional) and diced

400g Cooked and peeled tiger prawns

2 x 70g Bags wild rocket

A crisp salad, to serve

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

Spray a deep frying pan or wok with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat.

Add the garlic, tomatoes and red chillies, season well, add the prawns and heat through for a minute or two. Then add the drained pasta.

Remove from the heat, fold through the rocket and stir to mix well. Serve immediately with a crisp salad if desired. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes If you’re not a fan of prawns use canned crab meat instead. Simply toss the crab meat with the rocket and serve.

