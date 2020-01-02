This healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is given a Slimming World twist. Low on calories but certainly not on flavour! Slimming World's spaghetti Bolognese takes only 20 mins to cook and serves around 4 people.

Slimming World‘s spaghetti Bolognese is the perfect family meal you can make over and over again. This recipe shows you how to make a low-calorie Bolognese sauce from scratch using extra lean mince and plenty of vegetables too. This mouth-watering pasta dish is rich in flavour, with a tangy tomato sauce, infused with garlic and is best served with fresh pasta. Any leftovers of this healthy spaghetti Bolognese can be frozen until needed. Leave to defrost in the fridge over night before reheating thoroughly to serve with fresh pasta.

Ingredients 500g Lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

1 Onion, very finely chopped

8 Rashers of back bacon (all visible fat removed), finely chopped

4 Celery stalks, finely chopped

2 Carrots, very finely diced

4 Garlic cloves, crushed

200g Button mushrooms, finely diced

500ml Beef stock 400g can chopped plum tomatoes

6 tbsp Tomato purée

1 Bay leaf

1 tsp Dried oregano

375g Dried spaghetti

A handful of fresh oregano, to garnish

Method Place the mince in a large heavy-based pan with the onion, bacon, celery, carrots and garlic. Dry-fry over a medium heat, stirring from time to time, for 8-10 minutes to brown the mince and lightly colour the veg.

Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes, tomato purée, bay leaf and dried oregano. Season well, stir and bring to the boil, then simmer very gently for 30-40 minutes, uncovered, stirring occasionally.

Increase the heat to medium and let the sauce bubble for a further 10 minutes, or until rich and thick. Stir regularly so it doesn’t stick.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti according to the pack instructions. Drain well and divide between warmed bowls. Top with the Bolognese (removing the bay leaf), garnish with the oregano and serve. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

