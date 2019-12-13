Trending:

Slimming World's special egg fried rice recipe

  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Slimming World

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Spice:

mild

5-a-day:

2

Prep:

20 min

Make Slimming World's special egg fried rice, and create your own version of this takeaway favourite.

Easy to prepare and deliciously versatile, it can be enjoyed as a quick, colourful meal or paired with other tasty Chinese dishes as part of an unforgettable banquet! Slimming World Special Egg fried rice is a super quick and simple recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes – it’s a real winner the whole family can enjoy together. Add in some grilled chicken or beef for an even meatier flavour and bite. Drizzle with soy sauce and serve in a large bowl.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients

  • Low calorie cooking spray
  • 350g cooked and cooled long-grain or jasmine/Thai fragrant rice
  • 200g frozen peas
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 400g fresh bean sprouts, rinsed
  • 6 spring onions, very finely sliced

Method

  • Spray a wok or large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. When it is almost at smoking point, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.

  • Add the peas, stir-fry for 5 minutes and season well. Add the beaten eggs and stir-fry for another minute.

  • Stir in the soy sauce, bean sprouts and most of the spring onion and cook for 2 minutes or until the eggs have set. Scatter over the remaining spring onions to serve.

