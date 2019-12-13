Make Slimming World's special egg fried rice, and create your own version of this takeaway favourite.



Easy to prepare and deliciously versatile, it can be enjoyed as a quick, colourful meal or paired with other tasty Chinese dishes as part of an unforgettable banquet! Slimming World Special Egg fried rice is a super quick and simple recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes – it’s a real winner the whole family can enjoy together. Add in some grilled chicken or beef for an even meatier flavour and bite. Drizzle with soy sauce and serve in a large bowl.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

350g cooked and cooled long-grain or jasmine/Thai fragrant rice

200g frozen peas

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp light soy sauce

400g fresh bean sprouts, rinsed

6 spring onions, very finely sliced

Method Spray a wok or large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. When it is almost at smoking point, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.

Add the peas, stir-fry for 5 minutes and season well. Add the beaten eggs and stir-fry for another minute.

Stir in the soy sauce, bean sprouts and most of the spring onion and cook for 2 minutes or until the eggs have set. Scatter over the remaining spring onions to serve.