Want the taste of a delicious Chinese takeaway without all the calories? Take a look at this Slimming World Special prawn fried rice.

This Slimming World special prawn fried rice uses eggs, onions and peas, plus prawns for a takeaway taste that’s a lot healthier. Better still – it only takes 5 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, so it’s perfect for those busy evenings where you just don’t have the time.

Ingredients 350g dried long-grain, Thai fragrant or jasmine rice

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 eggs

1 onion, finely chopped

150g mushrooms, finely sliced

400g peeled raw king or tiger prawns

125g frozen peas, thawed

2tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp oyster sauce

Method Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, then drain and cool under cold running water. Meanwhile, spray a large non-stick wok or deep frying pan with a little low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-high heat.

Whisk the eggs in a small jug with 1tbsp of water, pour into the wok and cook for 2 mins. Turn the omelette, cook for 1 min, then remove from the pan and set aside to cool. Add a little more low-calorie cooking spray to the wok, turn the heat down to medium and cook the onion, mushrooms and prawns for 5-6 mins until the prawns are pink and nearly cooked through.

Add the rice and cook for 4 mins, then add the peas and cook for 2 mins. Slice the omelette into thin strips and add to the rice with the soy sauce and oyster sauce. Fold everything together for a minute to heat through and serve hot.