Perfect to warm you up during the winter, this vegetarian Slimming World spicy vegetable chilli will be good for your mood – and your waistline. This recipe serves 4 people and will take 1hr and 10 mins to prepare and cook. This delicious vegetable chilli is ideal if you’re a vegetarian or looking to eat a little healthier come dinner time.

This recipe is packed with onions, chilli, garlic and a generous helping of your 5-a-day. The rich tomato sauce is infused with ginger, sprinkled with coriander and ideal served with brown rice or wholemeal tortilla wraps depending on your syn allowance.

Ingredients Low calorie oil spray

200g (7oz) vega or standard Quorn mince

1 red onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

2 red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped or sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp cumin seeds, crushed

1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1cm (1-2in) dice

2 sticks celery, cut into 1cm (1-2in) dice

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Large handful of coriander leaves, chopped

For the guacamole

1 ripe avocado, stoned, peeled and cut into 1cm (1-2in) diced

1 red onion, peeled and finely diced

2 plum tomatoes, finely diced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Juice of 2 limes

Small handful of coriander leaves, finely chopped

To serve

Very low-fat natural fromage frais

Method Spray a large, non-stick frying pan with oil and place over a medium heat. Add the Quorn, onion, chilies, garlic, ginger, ground coriander, carrot and celery and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and beans, season well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook gently for 25-30 minutes, stirring often.

Meanwhile make the guacamole. Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl, season well and set aside until needed.

Remove the Quorn mixture from the heat, stir in the chopped coriander and serve immediately, garnished with a little fromage frais and accompanied by the guacamole.