Perfect to warm you up during the winter, this vegetarian Slimming World spicy vegetable chilli will be good for your mood – and your waistline. This recipe serves 4 people and will take 1hr and 10 mins to prepare and cook. This delicious vegetable chilli is ideal if you’re a vegetarian or looking to eat a little healthier come dinner time.
This recipe is packed with onions, chilli, garlic and a generous helping of your 5-a-day. The rich tomato sauce is infused with ginger, sprinkled with coriander and ideal served with brown rice or wholemeal tortilla wraps depending on your syn allowance.
Ingredients
- Low calorie oil spray
- 200g (7oz) vega or standard Quorn mince
- 1 red onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
- 2 red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped or sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp cumin seeds, crushed
- 1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1cm (1-2in) dice
- 2 sticks celery, cut into 1cm (1-2in) dice
- 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 x 400g cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Large handful of coriander leaves, chopped
- For the guacamole
- 1 ripe avocado, stoned, peeled and cut into 1cm (1-2in) diced
- 1 red onion, peeled and finely diced
- 2 plum tomatoes, finely diced
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- Juice of 2 limes
- Small handful of coriander leaves, finely chopped
- To serve
- Very low-fat natural fromage frais
Method
Spray a large, non-stick frying pan with oil and place over a medium heat. Add the Quorn, onion, chilies, garlic, ginger, ground coriander, carrot and celery and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes and beans, season well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook gently for 25-30 minutes, stirring often.
Meanwhile make the guacamole. Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl, season well and set aside until needed.
Remove the Quorn mixture from the heat, stir in the chopped coriander and serve immediately, garnished with a little fromage frais and accompanied by the guacamole.