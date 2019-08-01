Slimming World’s summer puddings are so easy to make and are perfect if you’re looking for a light dessert option. These Slimming World individual puddings are full of lovely summer fruits. They need preparing the day before you eat them but are well worth the effort. This recipe serves 4 people and the puddings will take around 30 mins to prepare, but overnight chilling.
Ingredients
- 10 medium slices slightly stale, good-quality white bread, crusts removed
- 225g (8oz) blueberries
- 225g (8oz) blackberries
- 225g (8oz) raspberries
- 100ml (3½ floz) water
- 10-12 tbsp artificial sweetener
- To serve:
- Very low-fat natural fromage frais (optional)
Method
Line 4 individual pudding basins with cling film, then use the bread slices to line the basins, trimming them to fit and reserving some slices for the ‘lids’.
Place the fruit and water in a saucepan. Sprinkle over the sweetener and bring to a simmer over a low heat, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 mins. Set aside to cool completely.
Using a slotted spoon, fill the prepared bowls with the cooked fruit. Cover each with a lid of the reserved bread and trim neatly around the edges. Cover with cling film, then place the bowls on a tray and put a small plate on top of each pudding. Sit a can of baked beans on each plate as a weight and refrigerate for 24 hrs, or up to 3 days if time permits.
To serve, remove the weights and small plates. Place a shallow dish or serving plate over each basin and carefully invert the pudding. Carefully peel off the cling film and serve with fromage frais, if desired.