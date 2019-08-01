Line 4 individual pudding basins with cling film, then use the bread slices to line the basins, trimming them to fit and reserving some slices for the ‘lids’.

Place the fruit and water in a saucepan. Sprinkle over the sweetener and bring to a simmer over a low heat, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 mins. Set aside to cool completely.

Using a slotted spoon, fill the prepared bowls with the cooked fruit. Cover each with a lid of the reserved bread and trim neatly around the edges. Cover with cling film, then place the bowls on a tray and put a small plate on top of each pudding. Sit a can of baked beans on each plate as a weight and refrigerate for 24 hrs, or up to 3 days if time permits.