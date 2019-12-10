The aromas of rosemary and lemon really bring out the best in lamb and this simple dish will be loved by slimmers and non-slimmers alike.

Looking for something healthy but impressive? This Slimming World’s zesty lamb with cannellini beans is the perfect meal for entertaining, or just a casual family dinner. The sweet tomatoes are perfect with the lamb, spinach and herbs – you’ll wonder why you didn’t make it earlier!

The cannellini beans are a fantastic and healthier alternative to potatoes or rice, and will definitely leave you feeling satisfied. Flavoured with rosemary, paprika and lemons, this dish feels zesty and peppery and is sure to impress whoever you serve it to!

Ingredients 8 lean lamb leg steaks, visible fat removed

finely grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus sprigs to garnish

2 tsp ground paprika

4 garlic cloves, crushed

low calorie cooking spray

1 onion, finely chopped

250ml boiling chicken stock

2 x 400g cans cannellini beans, drained

200g orange and red baby plum tomatoes, halved

100g baby spinach leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Put the lamb steaks in a large bowl and add the lemon zest and juice, rosemary, half the paprika and half the garlic. Toss to combine and set aside for at least 15 minutes to marinate (or up to 12 hours if time permits).

Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the lamb and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side for medium (or to your liking). Transfer to a plate, cover with foil and set aside to rest.

Meanwhile, spray another non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onion and the remaining paprika and garlic and stir-fry for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the stock and beans and cook for 3-4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Add the tomatoes and cook for 4-5 minutes or until the tomatoes start to break down. Remove from the heat and stir in the spinach until just wilted. Season to taste. Divide the bean mixture between plates, top with the lamb and garnish with rosemary sprigs. Serve hot with salad or your favourite vegetables.

