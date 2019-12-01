We've added our own Slimming World twist to this traditional Filipino meal, and created the perfect dish for a family dinner.
Slimming World Filipino pork adobo is made with soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, bay leaves and black pepper. Other ingredients can be added to make each adobo individual – so we’ve made sure most of these are healthy ones! Serve alongside fresh, fluffy rice for a deliciously hearty dinner the whole family with love.
If you’re looking for healthy dinner inspiration, take a look at the rest of our Slimming World recipes.
Ingredients
- Low calorie cooking spray
- 6 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 red chilli, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2cm piece root ginger, peeled and finely grated
- 1 tbsp finely chopped lemon grass
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 100ml dark soy sauce
- 50ml white wine vinegar
- 4 tbsp tomato purée
- 4 bay leaves
- 700ml chicken stock
- 16 baby new potatoes
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 600g lean pork fillets, all visible fat removed, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Spray a wok or large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-high heat. Add the shallots, red chilli, ginger, lemon grass, garlic, ground cumin and turmeric and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until soft and fragrant.
Stir in the remaining ingredients and season well. Bring to the boil, cover tightly and reduce the heat to low.
Simmer gently for 45 minutes until the pork is tender. Ladle into bowls and garnish with the coriander to serve.