We've added our own Slimming World twist to this traditional Filipino meal, and created the perfect dish for a family dinner.

Slimming World Filipino pork adobo is made with soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, bay leaves and black pepper. Other ingredients can be added to make each adobo individual – so we’ve made sure most of these are healthy ones! Serve alongside fresh, fluffy rice for a deliciously hearty dinner the whole family with love.

If you’re looking for healthy dinner inspiration, take a look at the rest of our Slimming World recipes.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

6 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

1 red chilli, peeled and thinly sliced

2cm piece root ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tbsp finely chopped lemon grass

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

100ml dark soy sauce

50ml white wine vinegar

4 tbsp tomato purée

4 bay leaves

700ml chicken stock

16 baby new potatoes

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into bite-sized pieces

600g lean pork fillets, all visible fat removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Spray a wok or large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-high heat. Add the shallots, red chilli, ginger, lemon grass, garlic, ground cumin and turmeric and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until soft and fragrant.

Stir in the remaining ingredients and season well. Bring to the boil, cover tightly and reduce the heat to low.

Simmer gently for 45 minutes until the pork is tender. Ladle into bowls and garnish with the coriander to serve.

