Slimming World‘s green pea and mint soup is delicious, simple to make and packed full of veggies, including peas, potatoes and onion. You might think that soup takes hours in the kitchen, but this is ready in just 30 mins. This pea and mint soup is the perfect healthy homemade option for lunch. Finish with a dollop of fat-free natural yogurt and stir into the soup for a tasty but low-fat treat.

Ingredients 850ml vegetable stock

1 large onion, chopped

1 large potato, peeled and cubed

450g frozen peas

Handful of fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp fat-free natural yogurt

Method Place the stock, onion and potato in a large pan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the peas to the pan along with the mint. Bring back to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for a further 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Leave the soup to cool slightly then blitz with a stick blender until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and reheat. Stir in the yogurt.

Serve straight away or take the soup on a picnic or walk. Reheat before you leave home and keep hot in a vacuum flask until you’re ready to eat. Garnish with mint leaves, if you like.

Top tip for making Slimming World’s green pea and mint soup Fancy a treat? Serve with a slice of wholemeal bread or a crusty roll

Click to rate ( 402 ratings) Sending your rating