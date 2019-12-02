Tasty pink prawns are the stars in this Mediterranean-style Slimming World's king prawn and potato stew flavoured with aromatic fennel seeds.

Slimming World’s king prawn and potato stew has to be one of the best prawn recipes we’ve ever tasted. This prawn curry recipe serves 4 people and will take around 20 mins to rustle up. It’s a family favourite that you’ll want to make every week.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large onion, roughly chopped

2 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes

2 x 300g cans peeled new potatoes in water, drained

500g passata with basil

1 bouquet garni

salt and freshly ground black pepper

600g cooked and peeled king prawns

200g sugar snap peas

small handful of finely chopped fresh flatleaf parsley

Method Spray a large saucepan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, fennel seeds and chilli flakes and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.

Add the potatoes to the pan with the passata and bouquet garni and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced. Season well, add the prawns and sugar snap peas and cook for 5 minutes or until piping hot.

Remove the bouquet garni, scatter over the parsley and ladle into warmed bowls. Serve with salad or vegetables of your choice.