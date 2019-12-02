Trending:

Slimming World
  • Dairy-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Slimming World

makes: 4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

5-a-day:

2

Prep:

20 min

Cooking:

40 min

Fancy a tasty fish supper? Our lemon fish tagine is a light and easy fish dinner that’s cooked in one dish.

This scrumptious Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine is a guilt-free dish that will be ready to eat in under an hour! A wonderful combination of succulent fish and colourful veg, gently cooked together to produce a light, yet substantial dish.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients

  • For the marinade:
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 4 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 large garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 small bunch of fresh coriander
  • 1 tsp salt
  • For the tagine:
  • 4 x 150g skinless cod fillets
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
  • 3 yellow peppers, deseeded and sliced
  • 200g cubed butternut squash
  • 6 ripe plum tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 100ml vegetable stock
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp roughly chopped preserved lemon
  • Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method

  • Blend the marinade ingredients in a food processor or grind in a mortar and pestle until smooth. Rub half of the mixture over the fish fillets, cover and chill for 45-60 minutes.

  • Place a shallow casserole dish over a low heat and add the garlic, peppers, butternut squash and tomatoes. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

  • Stir in the remaining marinade and the vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Season well, cover with a lid and cook for 12-15 minutes.

  • Place the fish fillets on top of the vegetables in the casserole and add the preserved lemon. Cover and cook over a medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes until the fish is just cooked through and flakes easily.

  • Garnish with chopped coriander before serving.

