Fancy a tasty fish supper? Our lemon fish tagine is a light and easy fish dinner that’s cooked in one dish.
This scrumptious Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine is a guilt-free dish that will be ready to eat in under an hour! A wonderful combination of succulent fish and colourful veg, gently cooked together to produce a light, yet substantial dish.
Ingredients
- For the marinade:
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 4 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 large garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 small bunch of fresh coriander
- 1 tsp salt
- For the tagine:
- 4 x 150g skinless cod fillets
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 3 yellow peppers, deseeded and sliced
- 200g cubed butternut squash
- 6 ripe plum tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 100ml vegetable stock
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp roughly chopped preserved lemon
- Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Blend the marinade ingredients in a food processor or grind in a mortar and pestle until smooth. Rub half of the mixture over the fish fillets, cover and chill for 45-60 minutes.
Place a shallow casserole dish over a low heat and add the garlic, peppers, butternut squash and tomatoes. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.
Stir in the remaining marinade and the vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Season well, cover with a lid and cook for 12-15 minutes.
Place the fish fillets on top of the vegetables in the casserole and add the preserved lemon. Cover and cook over a medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes until the fish is just cooked through and flakes easily.
Garnish with chopped coriander before serving.