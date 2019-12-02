Fancy a tasty fish supper? Our lemon fish tagine is a light and easy fish dinner that’s cooked in one dish.

This scrumptious Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine is a guilt-free dish that will be ready to eat in under an hour! A wonderful combination of succulent fish and colourful veg, gently cooked together to produce a light, yet substantial dish.

Ingredients For the marinade:

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground coriander

4 tbsp lemon juice

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

1 small bunch of fresh coriander

1 tsp salt

For the tagine:

4 x 150g skinless cod fillets

4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

3 yellow peppers, deseeded and sliced

200g cubed butternut squash

6 ripe plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

100ml vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp roughly chopped preserved lemon

Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Blend the marinade ingredients in a food processor or grind in a mortar and pestle until smooth. Rub half of the mixture over the fish fillets, cover and chill for 45-60 minutes.

Place a shallow casserole dish over a low heat and add the garlic, peppers, butternut squash and tomatoes. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the remaining marinade and the vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Season well, cover with a lid and cook for 12-15 minutes.

Place the fish fillets on top of the vegetables in the casserole and add the preserved lemon. Cover and cook over a medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes until the fish is just cooked through and flakes easily.

Garnish with chopped coriander before serving.