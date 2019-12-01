A little bit of indulgence that seems like it shouldn't be low in calories - but it is!

Slimming World’s raspberry clafoutis is a fantastic and very simple pudding, which comes from the Limousin region of France, where it is traditionally made with sour morello cherries. This Slimming World raspberry clafoutis recipe uses raspberries for convenience, but if you can get your hands on some morello cherries – pop them in!

The key to this claifoutis is the large amount of raspberries. When cooked, they almost melt at one with the batter and form a delicious sweet and tangy mix! Serve at the end of Sunday lunch and keep the leftovers for the week remaining – your family will thank you!

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

600g raspberries

Finely grated zest of ½ orange

4 tsp sweetener

3 eggs, separated

3 level tbsp plain flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 level tbsp ground almonds

3 tbsp skimmed milk

a pinch of salt

Fat free natural fromage frais, sweetened to taste, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

Lightly spray a round, shallow 23cm baking dish with low calorie cooking spray. Add three-quarters of the raspberries and scatter over most of the orange zest and half the sweetener.

Beat the egg yolks and remaining sweetener together (with an electric hand mixer if you have one) until light and airy. Fold in the flour, vanilla extract, almonds and milk.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form. Fold the whites gently into the batter until just blended.

Spoon the batter over the raspberries, scatter the remaining raspberries on top and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the batter has puffed up and is lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool a little. Scatter over the remaining orange zest and serve warm with fat free fromage frais.