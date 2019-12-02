Making your own pizza is a lot easier than you’d imagine. The key to making this more slimming is that – this ONE pizza serves four. Promise you won’t be hungry!

Make pizza night a little healthier by swapping your usual takeaway favourite for Slimming World’s ricotta and spinach pizza. This recipe shows you how to make a classic pizza base from scratch as well as a rich, tomato pizza sauce and how to top it perfectly. Whip this up for a family movie night – we are sure the kids will love to help.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients 125g strong bread flour

7g sachet instant active yeast

1 tsp salt

4 shallots, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp dried oregano

400g can chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp tomato puree

Small handful of finely chopped fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Large handful of baby spinach leaves

A little grated nutmeg

120g ricotta

A pinch of dried red chilli flakes

Method Put the flour into a large bowl and stir in the yeast and salt. Make a well in the middle, pour in 75ml of warm water and mix with a wooden spoon until you have a soft, fairly wet dough. Dust a surface very lightly with flour, turn out the dough and knead for 5 minutes until smooth. Cover until you’re ready to roll it out.

Put the shallots, garlic, oregano, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree and most of the basil into a saucepan. Cook over a medium-low heat for 25 minutes, until you have a thick, spreadable sauce. Season well, scatter over a little more basil.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, Gas 6. Then, on a very lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough into a very thin rectangle.

Slide it onto a preheated baking sheet, lined with non-stick baking parchment, and spread with the tomato sauce.

Scatter the spinach leaves over the pizza and grate a little nutmeg over the leaves. Spoon dollops of ricotta on top and sprinkle chilli flakes over the ricotta.

Season well and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the base is golden.

