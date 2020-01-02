Slimming World's pulled pork recipe is succulent, tender and well worth the wait.

Slimming World’s pulled pork recipe is delicious, serves 4 people and will take around 8hrs to cook. If you can leave the pork to cook longer on a medium heat, we’d recommend the maximum cooking time of 12hrs. Serve this sticky Slimming World BBQ pulled pork in burger buns with homemade oven baked chips and plenty of salad. This recipe is not just for the summer time either – you can enjoy this Slimming World pork recipe anytime, guilt-free.

Ingredients 1.5-2kg Pork shoulder, all visible fat removed

500g Passata

5tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3tbsp Balsamic vinegar

1tsp Mustard powder

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

3tbsp Sweetener

60g Steamed green beans

Wholemeal rolls, to serve

Method In a small bowl, mix passata, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, mustard powder, garlic, sweetener and seasoning.

Transfer to a small pan and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

Meanwhile, trim and remove all visible fat from the pork and sear all sides in a hot frying pan. Transfer to a slow cooker coat with the sauce and cook for 8-12 hours on the medium setting.

Remove the pork from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Allow the meat to cool for approximately 15 minutes, then shred into bite-sized pieces using two forks.

Remove the sauce from the pan and set aside to drizzle on the meat later.

Serve with a dollop of sauce, steamed green beans and a wholemeal roll. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s slow cooked pulled pork Another leftover can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

