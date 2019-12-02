You’ve probably tasted it many a time from the takeaway – now see if you can make it far better at home!



Satisfy cravings for one of the best-loved Chinese classics with your own delicious Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken version. Pile your plate high and enjoy a tasty treat. It’s better than a takeaway and much healthier too! Serve with rice, crunchy salad and prawn crackers for a real treat.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

800g skinless and boneless chicken thighs, sliced thinly

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

4 spring onions, thinly sliced, plus extra to garnish

1 green pepper and 1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

200g fresh pineapple, cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt

For the sauce

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

6 tbsp light soy sauce

4 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp rice vinegar

6 tbsp unsweetened orange juice

100ml chicken stock

1-2 tsp sweetener

1 level tbsp cornflour

Method Mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl until the cornflour is thoroughly blended. Set aside.

Spray a wok or deep frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. When it is very hot, add the chicken and stir-fry for 6-7 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Add the garlic, spring onions and peppers and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Pour the sauce into the pan and stir continuously for 1 minute until it thickens. The chicken and vegetables should be well coated with the sauce.

Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the pineapple, season with salt and garnish with spring onions. Serve with lots of noodles.